What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Hot 100 No. 1? Vote!

For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 song chart’s 64-plus-year history, all spots in the chart’s top 10 belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

The top 10 is led by this week’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit, “Anti-Hero,” but its hardly the first time Swift has had a chart topper on the all-genre songs tally. Starting back with her Red hit, “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” the superstar has nine total No. 1s, with “Anti-Hero” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hitting the summit most recently.

