What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Hot 100 No. 1? Vote!

Let us know which of Taylor Swift's Hot 100 chart toppers is your favorite by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 song chart’s 64-plus-year history, all spots in the chart’s top 10 belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift

The top 10 is led by this week’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit, “Anti-Hero,” but its hardly the first time Swift has had a chart topper on the all-genre songs tally. Starting back with her Red hit, “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” the superstar has nine total No. 1s, with “Anti-Hero” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hitting the summit most recently.

We want to know which of Swift’s Hot 100 No. 1s is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.

ad