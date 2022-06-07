What’s Your Favorite Song of 2022 (So Far)? Vote!

Billboard unveiled its list of the best songs to come out of 2022 thus far on Thursday (June 7) now that we’re officially halfway into the calendar year. Naturally, it contains a plethora of the biggest hits — and some underrated gems — from popular stars. But which song is your favorite?

From Doja Cat‘s Planet Her staple “Woman,” Lizzo‘s viral TikTok smash “About Damn Time” to not one, but two Harry Styles tracks — No. 1 single “As It Was” and recently released “Late Night Talking” — that appear on the list and The Weeknd‘s “Less Than Zero,” there has been a delightful influx of bangers left to hold listeners over until the latter half of the year unveils what it has to offer.

The 50 best songs (so far) list includes tunes that either were released or have peaked on the Billboard charts since Jan. 1, meaning that some tracks from 2021 have managed to make their way onto the list. And to keep things fair, no genre has been left out — hip-hop, country, R&B, alternative, and Latin hits (even Disney soundtrack music from a certain record-breaking animated children’s movie) all have a place on the tally.

So we want to know which song is your favorite so far this year! Vote in our poll — or include your favorite track if it’s not included on our staff list — below. Want a say in what the best album of the year is (so far)? You can vote in that poll here.