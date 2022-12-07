What’s Your Favorite Song of 2022? Vote!

2022 is coming to a close, and Billboard celebrated the music of the year by compiling our 100 ranked, favorite songs.

From TikTok-viral hits like Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” and Gayle’s “abcdefu” to new tracks from top artist like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” there was a little something for every type of music lover this year.

We want to know which 2022 hit is your favorite. Check out our picks here, and let us know by voting below.