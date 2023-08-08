What’s Your Favorite Shawn Mendes Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Shawn Mendes! The pop crooner turned 25 years old on Tuesday (Aug. 8), and to celebrate, we’re looking back on some of his biggest hits.

Despite his young age, Mendes has 17 songs that have made it into the Hot 100, with six hitting the top 10. His first top 10 hit was 2015’s “Stitches,” which peaked at No. 4 on the chart dated November 7, 2015. The star then got a few more top 10 tracks, including “Treat You Better” (No. 6) and “There Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (No. 6) before he earned his first Hot 100 chart topper with his sultry duet, “Señorita,” with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Since then, he snagged two more top 10 hits with “If I Can’t Have You” (No. 2) and “Monster” with Justin Bieber (No. 8).

In honor of Mendes’ birthday, we want to know which of his six top 10 hits on the Hot 100 is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.