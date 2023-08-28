Here’s Who Readers Chose as Their Favorite Rock Singer of All Time

The fans have spoken, and after a long voting process, one clear winner has come out on top as the ultimate fan-favorite rock singer.

Earlier this month, Billboard made a list of the 50 Greatest Rock Lead Singers of All Time — ranging from classic rock and alternative to grunge, punk and more — to see where some of the most memorable and iconic forces, dating as far back as the 1960s, rank for our staff. Following the list’s publication, Billboard asked fans which singer on the list is their favorite rock singer of all time. Now, we have a clear-cut winner.

Related The 50 Greatest Rock Lead Singers of All Time

Winning the poll with a whopping 67 percent of the vote, Journey‘s lead singer Steve Perry came out on top. And it’s no wonder why: Perry and his band created some of the most memorable hits of the late ’70s and early ’80s and have six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 to their name, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which peaked at No. 9 in 1981.

Following at No. 2 is Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, who secured more than 27 percent of the vote. Williams easily secured the runner-up spot, with the remaining lead singers in the top five gaining anywhere between 1 to 2 percent of the votes.

Rounding out the third, fourth and fifth spots: Queen‘s Freddie Mercury, Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington.

See the full results of the poll below, and check out the Billboard staff list for 50 Greatest Rock Lead Singers of All Time here.