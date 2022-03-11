×
Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk and More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

From Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's sweet new collab to Lil Durk's new album, vote for your fave new music release in Billboard's poll.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa "Sweetest Pie" Courtesy Photo

The stars delivered the sweets this week with their new music releases, and fans were prepared to sink their teeth into them.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion gave their fans a bite of the “Sweetest Pie” in their new collaboration, which comes with a special helping of body horror in the official music video. Latto and 21 Savage also team up on “Wheelie” and take rap fans on the ride of a lifetime.

Lucky Daye proved he has a sweet tooth with his new album Candy Drip, which is dripping with Grammy-nominated D’Mile’s dulcet production.

And Rex Orange County delivers his signature warm, carefree pop sound on his new album Who Cares?, which he created over a 10-day period during a spontaneous trip to Amsterdam. “To me, the whole thing sounds and feels a bit looser, not as tightened to perfection,” he told Billboard in his latest interview. “I guess it’s somewhat more authentic — I would often run with the first thought and execute the idea there and then and not question what it was or what it meant.”

So what’s your favorite new music release? Vote below!

