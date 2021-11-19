Skip to main content
Adele, Saweetie, French Montana & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

From Adele's '30' album to Saweetie's "Icy Chain" single and more, what's your favorite new music release from this week? Vote!

30 is the magic number for this week following the release of Adele‘s fourth album, which focuses on how the superstar has been going through a Rolodex of emotions in the aftermath of her divorce that she’s trying to explain to her young son.

But for Saweetie, the MC declares she’ll be “fun in my forties” in her latest single “Icy Chain” that comes just one day ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance gig.

Meanwhile, Rico Nasty and Flo Milli link up for their Boys Noize-produced and cash-filled collaboration “Money,” which samples and interpolates the 2 Live Crew chant “We Want Some P—y” for their own passionate plea about collecting their own coin.

So which new music release is your favorite? Vote below!

 

