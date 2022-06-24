Charlie Puth & Jungkook, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

A lot of heavy-hitters released brand-new music this week — from Taylor Swift to Lil Nas X to BTS‘ youngest member teaming up with Charlie Puth — but which is your favorite?

Let’s start with Swift, who dropped her haunting original song “Carolina,” written for the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved novel Where the Crawdads Sing. Next up is Lil Nas X, who continues to air his grievances with BET after getting zero nominations for Sunday’s BET Awards through his heated new song “Late to Da Party,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Then there’s Puth, who lined up BTS’ Jungkook for a feature on his new song “Left and Right,” his third single release this year, following “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious.” Staying on the pop front, we also have a new album from Conan Gray, with his dreamy new release Superache.

Over in Nashville, Luke Combs dropped his third studio album Growin’ Up, which includes the Country Airplay No. 1 hit “Doin’ This.” Then there’s Giveon‘s latest album — his debut! — which follows his years-long ascent to R&B superstardom.

But if you could only choose one of these songs or albums to keep on repeat all weekend, who are you putting your weight behind? Vote below to let us know which new release this week reigns supreme.