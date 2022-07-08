Burna Boy, Aespa, Brent Faiyaz & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

It’s a stacked New Music Friday this week, with a variety of genres for the offering. An Afrobeats artist has made his long awaited return with a new album, while a K-pop group re-emerged with a new EP, and a hip-hop/R&B singer shows what he has to offer with an LP. But which release was your favorite?

Burna Boy‘s Love, Damini has been a long time coming, but it more than delivers. Featuring all-star appearances from Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Popcaan and Blxst, Damini shows just how far of a reach the Afrobeats singer has across genres, and hints at his budding global superstar status. Recent hit “Last Last” shines on the record and shows off Burna’s vulnerabilty with a poignant chorus that highlights intricate instrumentals.

Aespa, meanwhile, released their second mini album, Girls. Speaking with Billboard News about the EP, members Winter, Karina, NingNing and Giselle said the follow up to their debut EP, Savage, is “the most powerful” out of their catalogue, and teased that their “performance and vocals showcase a dynamic charm” — as it turns out, the K-pop group was right. “Girls” and “Illusion” sees the quartet at the fiercest they’ve ever been, hitting powerful high notes and combating the villainous Black Mamba of their metaverse in the lyrics.

Brent Faiyaz further carves out his lane in hip-hop and R&B in collaborations with Drake and Tyler, the Creator on “Wasting Time’ and “Gravity,” respectively. But the 19-song project shows an honesty that both sets him apart from the pack and shows his dedication to the album experience.

The 1975, Fivio Foreign with The Kid LAROI, and more return with new music this week, but which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.