What’s Your Favorite Musician ‘Sesame Street’ Cameo? Vote!

Lizzo joined some of Sesame Street‘s famous fuzzy friends this week to play delicious music on a flute made of chocolate chips and brown sugar — before, of course, Cookie Monster gobbled the instrument up.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you! 🍪🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/n9HiBbCAww — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 22, 2023

The 34-year-old superstar is hardly the first musician to enjoy the sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away on Sesame Street. Nick Jonas taught Count and the squad about shapes, Ed Sheeran sang about the difference between behavior at home versus at school, One Direction gave the letter “U” a whole new meaning, Bruno Mars shared the importance of perseverance, Destiny’s Child showed a “new way to walk,” *NSYNC taught Big Bird and the rest of the street to believe in themselves, Usher sang the ABC’s, Anderson .Paak gave a lesson in holidays, Billie Eilish sang “Happier Than Ever” with the Count, Kacey Musgraves mused about colors, Dave Grohl traveled across the world to meet new friends and more.

So who’s your favorite musician who appeared on Sesame Street? Let us know by voting below.