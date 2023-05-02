Cardi B, Doja Cat & More: Which Musician Had Your Favorite 2023 Met Gala Look? Vote!

Another Met Gala has gone down in the history books! Musicians and celebrities alike descended upon New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 1) for the institution’s annual fundraising event, which also doubles as one of fashion’s biggest nights.

As always, the Met Gala follows a different theme each year, with 2023’s being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honor the late designer who passed away in 2019; the theme followed in the footsteps of previous designer tributes, much like 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” and 2011’s “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

With the event honoring Lagerfeld’s legacy in the fashion world, musicians in attendance could pull inspiration or from Lagerfeld’s designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his eponymous brand, which resulted in the events attendees either dressing like the icon — see: Cardi B, Pusha T and Conan Gray — or going the more daring route by dressing like Lagerfeld’s famous feline Choupette

Doja Cat was the talk of the town, as she elegantly arrived in a backless hand-beaded white gown by Oscar de la Renta a fitted hood punctuated by glittering cat ears and forehead jewels. In a clear homage to Choupette, Doja accessorized the look with facial prosthetics to make her look even more catlike.

Bad Bunny made a splash in the menswear department by showing up in a fitted, cream colored suits decorated with fabric rosettes. The look was business in the front, and a party in the back, as his suit jacket was backless.

Which 2023 Met Gala looks was your favorite? Revisit the full gallery of musicians’ looks here, and vote in our poll below.