BTS, Halsey, Pharrell Williams & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s new music Friday, which means that there’s a plethora of fresh tunes to listen to. One of the biggest K-pop groups in the world has made their return, while one of the group’s former collaborators debuted a new track, and a power player in hip-hop and R&B has put out a long-awaited solo track.

After moths of waiting, ARMY finally has Proof — BTS‘ anthology album, which takes listeners on a journey of their biggest hit singles and deeper cuts, as well as previously unreleased demos and tracks. Released as a celebration of the K-pop group’s ninth anniversary, the anthology serves as a reminder to anyone who doubts how much they have achieved in almost a decade. New single from the project, “Yet to Come,” meanwhile sees the septet reflecting on what their future holds.

Following the critical acclaim of recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey returns with a sentimental new pop track “So Good.” The song, co-produced by decades-long hitmaker Max Martin, serves as a return to Halsey’s top 40 talents and captures the feeling of longing that comes with not having a lover who’s just within reach.

Pharrell Williams also returned on Friday, releasing “Cash In Cash Out” featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator. The song arrives just before Williams’ Something in the Water festival, which is set to take place this weekend in Washington, D.C. The menacing track shows off Pharrell’s undisputed prowess as a producer and figurehead status in hip-hop and R&B.

Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, and Maluma also have new music this week, but which release was your favorite? Vote — or enter in your own selection — in the poll below.