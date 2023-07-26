What’s Your Favorite Mick Jagger Song on the Hot 100? Vote!

Birthday wishes are in order for Mick Jagger! On Wednesday (July 26), The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated his 80th birthday, which came with an influx of celebratory messages from friends, family and band members. To celebrate the rock icon, Billboard is recapping all of the songs Jagger landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — without his band.

He made that debut in 1978 as a guest feature on Peter Tosh’s “(You Got to Walk and) Don’t Look Back.” The reggae song — originally recorded in 1965 by The Temptations for Motown — appeared on Tosh’s 1978 album, Bush Doctor. That same year, Jagger and Tosh would perform the track together on Saturday Night Live; the song would also be played during the Stones’ 1978 tour of the United States.

Jagger’s solo career officially kicked into high gear by 1985, which saw him earn three entries in the Hot 100 top 40 with “Lucky in Love,” “Just Another Night” and the David Bowie collab “Dancing in the Street.” Jagger’s team-up with Bowie remains his most successful song without the band to date — the track peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and spent a total of 14 weeks on the chart. “Just Another Night” also spent 14 weeks on the all genre tally, but finished at No. 12 on the chart. “Love” spent 11 weeks on the tally and peaked at No. 38.

The late ’80s saw the rock icon land three more Hot 100 chart entries with “Throwaway,” “Let’s Work” and “Ruthless People,” while the 2010s gave Jagger his latest entry on the chart as a solo artist (2011’s “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)” by will.i.am., also featuring Jennifer Lopez, at No. 36).

