What’s Your Favorite Madonna Hit? Vote!

In honor of Madonna's 64th birthday, we want to know which of her top Billboard hits is your favorite.

Madonna
Madonna performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles. Larry Busacca/GI for NARAS

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop icon turned 64 on Tuesday (Aug. 16), and is celebrating her big day with friends on an Italian vacation.

To celebrate the Queen of Pop and her career, we at Billboard have compiled an exclusive ranking of the diva’s 40 biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, and we want to know which is your favorite.

Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including 38 top 10s – the most of any female artist.

See our full list of her biggest Billboard hits here, and vote for your top song below.

