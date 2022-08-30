×
Which Is Your Favorite Kelly Clarkson Duet? Vote!

Let us know your favorite Kelly Clarkson duet, from holiday hits to genre crossovers, by voting in our poll.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande
Kelly Clarkson can sing absolutely anything on her own as one of the most impressive vocalists in today’s music landscape — but she’s never shied away from teaming up with other artists to take a song to the next level.

Her flawless vocals and credibility as an artist have allowed her to team up with fellow singers on a slew of jaw-dropping duets. Everyone from Reba McEntire to Jason Aldean to P!nk to Ariana Grande has paired up with Clarkson to perform beloved songs from her catalog, original material and classics by other artists.

We’ve compiled our top 25 duets Clarkson has done here, but we want to know your top pick. Let us know by voting below.

