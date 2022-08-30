Which Is Your Favorite Kelly Clarkson Duet? Vote!

Kelly Clarkson can sing absolutely anything on her own as one of the most impressive vocalists in today’s music landscape — but she’s never shied away from teaming up with other artists to take a song to the next level.

Her flawless vocals and credibility as an artist have allowed her to team up with fellow singers on a slew of jaw-dropping duets. Everyone from Reba McEntire to Jason Aldean to P!nk to Ariana Grande has paired up with Clarkson to perform beloved songs from her catalog, original material and classics by other artists.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

We’ve compiled our top 25 duets Clarkson has done here, but we want to know your top pick. Let us know by voting below.