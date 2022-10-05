×
What’s Your Favorite Karaoke Song? Vote!

Let us know your go-to karaoke track by voting in our poll.

Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman"
Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" Courtesy Photo

There’s nothing better than a karaoke night with friends, singing your favorite songs to everyone in the bar — whether they want to hear it or not.

To honor the night out tradition, we at Billboard compiled our 100 favorite karaoke songs, with Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” topping the list. But now we want to know your thoughts.

See our selections for the 100 true all-timers here — with a little help from our friends in the industry — and let us know which of these karaoke hits is your favorite by voting in our poll below.

