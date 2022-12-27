What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Song of 2022? Vote!

K-pop dominated the music world in 2022, with beloved girl groups, boy bands and solo acts delivering some of their biggest songs yet.

We at Billboard compiled our 25 top tracks of the genre in our year-end list, which features established queens like Girls’ Generation and KARA, rising rookies IVE, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM, cuts from Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, Zico, BTS, plus Ha Sung Woon, Jimin and more.

Which K-pop track defined 2022 for you? Check out our list here, and let us know by voting below.