From Stray Kids to J-Hope, What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Album of 2022? Vote!

Plus full-length triumphs by RM, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK and more.

Stray Kids
From left: Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han, Lee Know, Felix, Changbin, Seungmin and I.N of Stray Kids photographed on July 13, 2022 at The Ruins in Seattle. Ssam Kim

There’s been no shortage of excellent K-pop albums in 2022 and Billboard wants to know which full-length has helped define your year.

Though BTS remained on hiatus as the seven members prepare to start their mandatory service in the South Korean military, both RM and J-Hope delivered solo albums to keep ARMY happy. J-Hope’s Jack in the Box came first with its vintage hip-hop sound, colorful cover art by KAWS and concept inspired by Pandora’s Box.

Five months later, RM dropped Indigo, complete with a star-studded guest roster that included Erykah Badu (“Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Tablo (“All Day”) and more.

BLACKPINK also came raring back with their full-length sophomore effort Born Pink while TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child and SEVENTEEN repackaged their fourth album, 2022’s Face the Sun, as Sector 17 with new tracks like “Cheers (SVT Leaders)” and “_World.”

As far as solo albums go, Lee Chanhyuk dreamed up Error, a concept album telling the story of someone who’s fallen into a coma and Heize enlisted the likes of Monsta X’s I.M, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Giriboy for Undo, her first album in more than three years.

HIGHLIGHT reintroduced themselves with Daydream — their first full-length since changing their name from Beast back in 2017. Lim Young Woong delivered on his potential after winning the 2020 Korean singing competition Mr. Trot with his genre-hopping debut Im Hero. And NewJeans established themselves as one of the genre’s most exciting new girl groups with their self-titled debut.

Vote for your favorite K-pop album of the year below!

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

