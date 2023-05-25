What’s Your Favorite Song From the Disneyverse? Vote!

This October marks the 100th anniversary of Disney. In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney created the Disney Brothers Studio in order to create a home for Walt’s live-action shorts and animations that he was creating. And the rest, as they say, is history.

In the year since, the company has become synonymous with pop culture, and a large part of the reason why — in addition to the many television shows and movies the animation and live-action studio has produced throughout the decades — is due to the songs, which are are some of the most recognizable and well-loved across generations.

Ahead of the release of the the live action version of The Little Mermaid — which stars Halle Bailey as the titular character and contains new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda — the Billboard staff has ranked the best 100 songs across the world of Disney, from Disney Channel Original Movies, live-action films, television shows and more. (Excluded from the list are pre-existing songs commonly associated with Disney works and songs written for properties later acquired by Disney.)

From beloved favorites like “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “Let It Go” from Frozen to underrated classics like “The Three Caballeros” and “The Ballad of Davey Crockett,” which song from the Disneyverse is your favorite?

Revisit Billboard‘s list of The 100 Greatest Disneyverse Songs of All Time, and vote in our poll — or add in your own personal favorite track — below.