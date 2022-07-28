What’s Your Favorite Breakup Song of All Time? Vote!

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Breakups are tough, but a proper heartbreak playlist always makes it better — or at least gives you a soundtrack to cry to.

Whether you’re angry, sad, moving on or feeling independent following your romantic split, Billboard compiled 50 of our favorite breakup songs to ease you through the aftermath — from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette to The Beatles and Carly Simon.

Read through our list here, and then come back and let us know which breakup song is your favorite