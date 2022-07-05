What’s Your Favorite Beyoncé Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Beyonce performs onstage during the "On the Run II" Tour at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018 in Houston.

Beyoncé claimed her milestone 20th Billboard Hot 100 top 10 as a soloist this week as her newest single “Break My Soul” jumped to No. 7 on the all-genre songs chart dated July 7, 2022.

Her first song to crack the top 10 in her solo career was back in 2003, when she released “Crazy in Love,” featuring her now-husband, Jay-Z. The track was her first of seven Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s apart from Destiny’s Child (with whom she achieved four leaders).

We’ve compiled all of Bey’s solo top 10 hits on the Hot 100 here, and we want to know which is your favorite. Let us know by voting in Billboard‘s poll below.