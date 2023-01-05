Here’s What Readers Picked as Their Favorite Album of 2022

A good selection of albums released in 2022 topped the Billboard 200 last year, but we wanted to know which one was our readers’ favorite. To find out, we polled readers about which of 2022’s chart-topping records they couldn’t stop playing. And now, the results are in. Drumroll, please!

Though released in the final quarter of 2022, readers named Taylor Swift‘s Midnights as the No. 1 favorite album of the year. The LP, released on October, crowned the Billboard 200 for five weeks and snagged nearly 33% of the vote — a fact that is not too surprising, considering Midnights was the first album to sell more than 1 million copies in one week since Swift’s own Reputation in 2017.

Coming in at No. 2 is Harry Styles‘ third studio album, Harry’s House. Propelled by its smash single “As It Was” — which spent a whopping 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Harry’s House was neck and neck with Midnights, and secured nearly 32% of votes, a difference of only 22 votes. (The LP also included breakout singles “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” which helped the set spend two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.)

And of course, a top albums of 2022 list cannot be complete without mentioning Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti. The album is readers’ No. 3 favorite album of 2022, and secured 13% of the vote. The Puerto Rican artist’s release continuously returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a total of 13 non-consecutive weeks, becoming the first Spanish-language album to be named the Top Billboard 200 Album of the year.

See the full results of the poll below, and check out the Billboard staff list of the 50 best albums of 2022.