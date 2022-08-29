×
You Have to See This Adorable Father-Daughter Duo at Harry Styles’ Toronto Concert

Their coordinating sets were inspired by Styles' sophomore album, 'Fine Line.'

Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The dad of the year was in attendance at Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this week.

According to Today, who found 16-year-old Sarita Rampersad and her father Nari at the shows, the dad surprised his teen daughter for her birthday with tickets for not one, but both nights of Styles’ tour in Toronto.

Sarita went on to plan the duo’s incredible outfits. The first night was to celebrate Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line by wearing coordinating blue and pink outfits, “because that’s the album when I finally got my dad to start listening to Harry too,” the teen told the publication.

“She had the idea for the outfits, but I did find two pairs of pants myself,” Nari added, noting that the two went thrifting to actualize the vision. “I found everything in the women’s section! It fit so much better than the men’s clothing! But nothing had pockets. How do you live without pockets? We had to buy a tote bag to carry my wallet and phone!”

Sarita posted their looks to her TikTok page, and the video currently has more than 350,000 likes at the time of publication. “He painted his nails and everything,” Sarita captioned the post. See it below.

@lemon_over_lce He painted his nails and everything #harrystyles #loveontour ♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! – Shania Twain

