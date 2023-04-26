Fat Joe Fights for Health Care Price Transparency at Capitol Hill

Fat Joe is using his platform for a good cause.

The 52-year-old rapper flew down to Washington D.C. on Wednesday (April 26) as a spokesperson for Power to the Patients, which advocates for health care billing transparency. He spoke to a crowd at Capitol Hill, sharing how his hometown of NYC’s The Bronx has “protected” him throughout his life, and that he’s ready to help out the “voiceless” people in his community in return.

“They know they got somebody here who’s willing to step up and fight for their rights and fight for their families, fight for their health,” Fat Joe is heard saying in a clip shared by TMZ. “This is not a rocket scientist thing. Just show us the prices so we can know whether we want to go to this hospital or if we want to go to the other hospital.”

Explore Explore Fat Joe See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fat Joe, a longtime Power to the Patients supporter, is also set to perform at an event sponsored by the organization ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Association on Thursday (April 27), taking the stage alongside fellow rappers Busta Rhymes, French Montana and Rick Ross.

“It’s your right to know HOSPITAL PRICES,” the “Lean Back” rapper captioned a post on Instagram, in which he shared a number of snaps from his trip to the nation’s capital so far. See the post below.