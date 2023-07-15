Farm Aid Organizers Address ‘Ticketing Challenges’ for 2023 Concert: ‘Today’s On-Sale Was a Disappointment’

Farm Aid 2023 tickets went on sale Saturday (July 15), but high demand and reported “technical issues” encountered on Ticketmaster/Live Nation made obtaining tickets a challenge.

General sale tickets for this year’s Farm Aid went on sale at 10 a.m. ET., following a pre-sale with limited availability earlier in the week.

Ticket buyers reported trouble Saturday securing tickets, tweeting complaints of waiting in a queue and carting tickets only to get error messages about the ticketing system being unable to process their payment. Farm Aid 2023 — set for Sept. 23 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, with Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson — is now sold out.

On Saturday afternoon, event organizers posted the following statement on the official Farm Aid social media accounts:

“Today’s on-sale for Farm Aid 2023 was a disappointment to many frustrated fans trying to purchase tickets and to Farm Aid who wanted the process to go smoothly. Based on the excitement around our announcement, we knew there was great demand for tickets. We did not anticipate that the ticketing system would let us down.

We do everything that we can to make sure that Farm Aid extends the best hospitality in every possible way. It pains us that many people who wanted to purchase tickets to hear these extraordinary artists and to support family farmers encountered technical issues in the purchasing process today.

Despite ticketing challenges, many fans were able to get tickets and we are grateful to say that Farm Aid 2023 is sold out. We hope you’ll stay tuned for more ways to experience Farm Aid 2023 at home. We deeply appreciate all who have supported Farm Aid’s work to build a system of agriculture that values family farmers, good food, soil and water, and strong communities.”

Farm Aid’s lineup includes Young, Mellencamp and Nelson, plus Margo Price, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, the Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid and more.

Since launching in 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help family farmers.

This year’s event will honor Indiana family farmers and others who are taking on climate change using regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.