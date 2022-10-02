Fans Choose Ciara & Summer Walker’s ‘Better Thangs’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ciara‘s new song featuring Summer Walker has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 30) on Billboard, choosing “Better Thangs” as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Ciara and Walker’s R&B jam brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran, Kid Cudi, Paramore and more.

Ciara and Walker’s delightful meeting for “Better Thangs” brings on the positive vibes: Ciara described it to Billboard as “a feel-good record” that she hopes “people hear and feel inspired by.”

“For me, joy is the ultimate feeling that I was feeling [when creating ‘Better Thangs’], and I wanted for people to feel that with this record,” she said.

“She laid her vocals on the song, and as soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘This is special,'” Ciara said of Walker’s contribution to the track. “It felt so good. It’s two friends jamming out to a song together, which is super sweet.”

Trailing behind the new release from Ciara on the fan-voted poll is Sheeran’s new track “Celestial” — a partnership with Pokémon — with 19% of the vote, and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic album, with 5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.