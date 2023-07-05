Fan Army Face-Off 2023 Begins: Vote for Your Favorite Artist Now

It’s that time of year – the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off is here.

Billboard’s annual Fan Army showdown (which returned last summer) sees 64 artists’ fan armies enters the battle fray to find out – whose fan base is strongest?

Last year was a closely watched showdown, and each fan army deserves a huge shout-out for keeping us guessing. But in the end, only one can win, and for 2022, the winner of the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off was Stray Kids, with STAY pulling out the win on Tuesday, July 19. Past Fan Army Face-Off winners include Super Junior’s E.L.F (victorious twice), T-ara’s Queens (victorious three times) and BIGBANG’s VIPs.

Now, a new Fan Army battle is upon us. Beginning on Wednesday, July 5, the first round of voting begins. By the following week, on Wednesday July 12 at noon ET, round 2 will begin; at that point, 32 fan armies will compete against each other to determine the most fervent fan base.

Who will the winner be? This year’s competitors include fan armies who support luminaries in pop, hip-hop, K-pop, country, R&B, rock, dance and more. Some of these icons have been around for decades, changing the game and shifting the direction of culture, while others are newcomers, helping push music in bold new directions. More than a handful of them have graced the cover of Billboard magazine (some more than once), and numerous artists here have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the 2023 Fan Army Face-Off below – and get voting to make sure your favorite artist wins.