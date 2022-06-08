Fan Army Face-Off Returns for 2022 Showdown: Vote Now

Billboard‘s Fan Army Face-Off is back for the summer of 2022.

Sixty-four artists’ fan armies will battle to find out: whose fan base is strongest?

Past winners include Super Junior’s E.L.F (victorious twice), T-ara’s Queens (victorious three times) and BIGBANG’s VIPs. This year’s bracket opens up for your votes on Wednesday, June 8. The first round of voting runs one week, ending at 12 p.m. ET (noon) on Wednesday, June 15. The quarterfinals voting begins at 12:01 p.m. ET on June 15, immediately after the first round of voting ends.

Check out this year’s first round matchups below and vote for your favorite in each bracket.