Fall Out Boy Unveils ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ Tracklist, Featuring Ethan Hawke Collab

With just three weeks to go until the arrival of Fall Out Boy‘s new album, the track list for the rock band’s forthcoming LP So Much (For) Stardust was unveiled Friday (March 3).

So Much (For) Stardust features a total of 13 tracks — including lead single “Love From the Other Side,” “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” a surprise Ethan Hawke collaboration titled “The Pink Seashell,” the album’s title track and more.

The track list reveal comes a month after the group announced plans for its 2023 So Much For (Tour) Dust North American tour on Jan. 31 — which will see the group performing across 29 dates starting in late June and concluding in August — and the recent addition of two intimate shows in England to celebrate the album’s release on March 15-16.

Fall Out Boy’s new era will unfortunately be without guitarist Joe Trohman, who announced he would be taking a hiatus from the group to focus on his mental health. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he wrote to share the news.

See Fall Out Boy’s track list reveal below.

So Much (For) Stardust Tracklist: