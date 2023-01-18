Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman Announces Break From the Band Ahead of New Album Release

The same day Fall Out Boy announced their upcoming eighth album, founding guitarist Joe Trohman posted a note to social media saying he’s taking a break from the band.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote in a message posted to Fall Out Boy’s Instagram page. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Trohman has been with the band since its early 2000s formation in the suburbs of Chicago, alongside singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley.

Earlier Wednesday, Fall Out Boy announced their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, out March 24, and released the LP’s first single, “Love From the Other Side.” Trohman plays on the new album but appears to be stepping away ahead of promotion around the project, including a performance scheduled for Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” Trohman’s note continued. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.”

Trohman thanked his bandmates and family for “understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Read Troman’s full note below:

Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.

It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.

Smell you sooner than later,

Joe Trohman