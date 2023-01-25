Fall Out Boy Is Sold Out by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo in Prank Gone Wrong for ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ Video: Watch

Fall Out Boy, just days after releasing its comeback single “Love From the Other Side,” is already back with another new track and an accompanying visual. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), the band dropped a music video for its follow up single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” which features a familiar face in rock music — Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo.

“The heist begins now. And before anyone asks, yes we do all our own stunts,” the band shared in Instagram post announcing the new video.

“Fall Out Boy decided to film a prank in their new music video. It did not go as planned,” text reads in the video before its kickoff. The scene then pivots to band members Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley chatting about their prank plans in the back of a vehicle.

While discussing the setup, Hurley asks, “Where’s Joe?” to which Wentz replies, “Dude, you know Joe. Like where is he … ever?”

“Sorry, Rivers is OK with this? Do we know that?” Stump inquires, but Wentz assures him, “Dude, it’s practically his idea. He’s so into it.”

Naturally, things do not go according to plan. While the Weezer frontman originally signs off on the plan for him to be kidnapped while taking photos with fans, at the last minute he rats out the guys and shouts “Oh my God. It’s Fall Out Boy … and they’re trying to kidnap Rivers Cuomo! F–ck those guys.”

The band members then spend the rest of the video trying to outrun fans, getting into a fight with a chain gang, speeding through a mini market and even jumping off a roof to evade capture.

“We could cry a little, cry a lot/ But don’t stop dancing, don’t dare stop/ We’ll cry later or cry now/ You know it’s heartbreak/ We could dance our tears away, emancipate ourselves/ We’ll cry later or cry now but baby/ Heartbreak feels so good,” Stump sings on the chorus of the rock track.

Guitarist Joe Trohman — who recently announced he’s taking a hiatus from the band — makes an appearance at the end of the video via phone and reminds the guys that the concert they were trying to get to on time was actually the following weekend

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” is the second song to be released from Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP is scheduled to be released on March 24.

Watch the video for “Heartbreak Feels So Good” above.