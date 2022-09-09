Fairchild Photo Exhibit Features Vintage Shots of Musical Luminaries, From Grace Jones to Debbie Harry

On Friday (Sept. 9), the morning of the first official day of New York Fashion Week, which runs through Sept. 14, the Fairchild Fashion Museum launched its first New York City exhibition, curated by Women’s Wear Daily, Footwear News and Beauty Inc. (Billboard shares a parent company, Penske Media Corporation, with those brands.)

Entitled “A Matter of Style,” the exhibition is a two-day pop-up event taking place Sept. 9-10 at AG Studios on 52 Walker Street. Among the dozens of photographs from the Fairchild archives on display are pictures spotlighting several musical luminaries who helped shape and define New York fashion over the decades.

There’s a fantastic candid shot of Liza Minnelli speaking with Bianca Jagger during an event at the legendary Studio 54 hosted by fashion trend-setter Halston in 1977, as well as an iconic photo of Madonna and Michael Jackson arriving at the Academy Awards red carpet together back in 1991. There are also delightful pics of everyone from Diana Ross to Jennifer Lopez to Debbie Harry of Blondie, all of whom have left distinctive, indelible marks on the world of fashion.

With Fairchild going back to 1892 and WWD extending back to 1910, there’s a lot of history to draw on. There’s also plenty of shots featuring various runways, street style moments, celebrities and fashion designers. Plus, there’s a look at the so-called Ladies Who Lunch and the distinct looks from those various snacking socialites who inspired Stephen Sondheim’s classic Broadway song “The Ladies Who Lunch,” made popular by Elaine Stritch in Company.

The free-to-the-public exhibit is open now.

Bianca Jagger and Liza Minnelli attend a party at Studio 54 in New York City on May 2, 1977. Nick Machalaba

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the MTV awards at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Sept. 9, 1999. Steve Eichner