Fabric London Enacts Lifetime Ban on Guest Who Shared Video of Fellow Clubgoer

Beloved London nightclub fabric has enacted a lifetime ban on a guest who shared a video of a fellow attendee dancing inside the venue.

The clip, which was shared via Twitter on Monday alongside a caption reading “Yo I’ll never be going to fabric again after seeing this,” showed a minimally dressed attendee dancing freely inside the venue.

Fabric replied to the tweet saying, “Great, given this tweet, we’d prefer it if you didn’t come. Our club was built on the values of free expression and the freedom to dance and not be judged. We also have a No Photo Policy to protect our dancers’ privacy. Please do the right thing and remove this video.”

As of the publishing of this article, the video has not been taken down.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), fabric tweeted an update saying, “Yesterday we were made aware of a Tweet circulating featuring a video of a dancer at the club. We have requested that due to the nature of the caption and the context in which it was taken, that the video be removed. The author has been given a lifetime ban.”

The club also shared its No Photo Policy, which bans all unauthorized photos and videos inside the club and states that “the policy is in place as a guidance – a statement on our mission to try and encourage our community to stay in the moment. Not taking photos or videos during a club event doesn’t just, we think, [create] a better vibe, but also gives privacy to fellow punters and to the artist playing who might not want to be in your photos or videos.”

Since opening in 1999, fabric has become one of the most well-respected clubs on London and beyond, having hosted all the greats of the DJ world. The venue narrowly avoided closure in 2016 after a “Save Fabric” campaign raised the necessary awareness and funds to help with legal fees after the venue’s license was revoked for a pair of drug-related deaths.