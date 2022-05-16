Skip to main content
Exploring The Impact of AAPI Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray & More

Billboard and Nissan proudly celebrates AAPIHM by honoring the richness and diversity of the AAPI community

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Keegan-Michael Key"
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Keegan-Michael Key" Episode 1804 -- Pictured: Musical guest Olivia Rodrigo performs on Saturday, May 15, 2021 -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander creators in the industry is undeniable across all genres and spaces of music. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month 2022, Billboard and Nissan have joined forces to highlight the rise and chart achievements of some of your favorite artists, including our Billboard Woman of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Saweetie and Japanese Breakfast. Sit back, press play and bask in the glorious resumes of some of the biggest AAPI names on the scene!

Conan Gray

Japanese Breakfast

Olivia Rodrigo

