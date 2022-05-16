The impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander creators in the industry is undeniable across all genres and spaces of music. In honor of AAPI Heritage Month 2022, Billboard and Nissan have joined forces to highlight the rise and chart achievements of some of your favorite artists, including our Billboard Woman of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Saweetie and Japanese Breakfast. Sit back, press play and bask in the glorious resumes of some of the biggest AAPI names on the scene!
Exploring The Impact of AAPI Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray & More
Billboard and Nissan proudly celebrates AAPIHM by honoring the richness and diversity of the AAPI community
- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Pinit
- + additional share options added
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Email
- Print this article
- Share this article on Comment
Icon Link PMC Logo
Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP
optional screen reader
-
Charts
-
Music
-
Culture
-
Media
-
Business
-
Pro Tools
Billboard Pro GET ACCESS TODAY
ad