EXO’s Lay Zhang to Headline Inaugural MetaMoon Festival

The first-ever MetaMoon Music Festival is set to take over NYC’s Barclays Center on November 26, and the celebration of Asian artistry and culture revealed that EXO‘s Lay Zhang will be headlining the event.

Amber Liu of f(x), Chinese urban/soul singer Tia Ray and Hong Kong-based pop punk artist Tyson Yoshi are also set to perform at the inaugural event, joining previously announced artists 9m88, Karencici, ØZI, Sury Su, and host MC Jin.

“I’m very excited to be performing live in front of my fans at Barclays Center, “ said Lay Zhang of the news in a press statement. “It will be great to be in New York to share my music with my fans who have always supported me.”

MetaMoon Music Festival was founded by Graceful Media to showcase AAPI and Asian artists and culture by featuring different genres of music from some of Asia’s biggest stars. Lay Zhang will be making his United States arena debut, while Tyson Yoshi and Sury Su will be performing for the first time in the country.

“MetaMoon Music Festival’s mission is to bridge the gap between Asia and the US and showcase the fact that pop culture and music are universal languages that can foster a stronger understanding,” said Grace Chen, founder of Graceful Media. “The Asian community has historically been underrepresented in American entertainment and media, and MetaMoon hopes to be that cultural exchange that shines a light on such talent, their stories, the fans and overall Asian excellence.”

“Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans,” added Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast. “The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today’s Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly, and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event.”

In addition to the music festival, the MetaMoon Food Crawl kicks off on November 1, which allows fans to embark on a culinary journey across New York while supporting AAPI-owned businesses. Participating restaurants and MetaMoon Festival will make a donation to Heart of Dinner, a nonprofit organization combating food insecurity and isolation within New York City’s elderly Asian community.

The MetaMoon Market will take place at Barclays Center during the festival, featuringAAPI-founded brands including Lunar, Popadelics, Kitsby, Regroup, Frontman and Moshi, with more brands to be announced soon.

Buy tickets to MetaMoon Music Festival on SeatGeek here.