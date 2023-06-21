EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun & Xiumin Resolve Contract Dispute With SM Entertainment: Report

After three members of EXO took legal action against Korean record label and management agency SM Entertainment over what a law firm initially deemed as “slave contracts,” both sides have resolved their differences.

Korean media reports that EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have decided to maintain their exclusive contract with SM Entertainment and continue together in their K-pop careers.

At the top of the month, the World Albums chart–topping trio (who also perform as EXO-CBX) hired Lin Law Firm to represent what the K-pop stars deemed a lack of payment transparency and unreasonably long contracts requirements. SM responded in statements to Korean media that refuted any contract issues and claimed new agencies were luring the stars into signing secondary contracts. SM later apologized for the secondary contract claim sharing that it came from incorrect information via a joint statement with the EXO members.

“This company and the three artists resolved their differences caused by misunderstandings and reached a mutual agreement based on smooth communication,” SM Entertainment, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin shared in a joint statement, according to Yonhap News. “Both parties have decided to continue pursuing EXO’s activities more actively and consistently while acknowledging and maintaining the contracts.”

Yonhap News notes that the statement cited that parts of EXO-CBX’s contracts were modified to better align with one another’s positions, but did not share specific agreement details.

Throughout the dispute, Lin Law Firm sent several press releases to Korean and international media, including Billboard, with updates and reactions to the developing situation. SM Entertainment did not share statements despite Billboard‘s multiple requests for comment.

Looking ahead, EXO will release EXIST, the group’s seventh full-length album, on July 10, which the group announced earlier this month. Despite the ongoing dispute, EXO still released the first taste of the LP via buzz single “Let Me In” on June 12, with eight of EXO’s nine members appearing in the music video.