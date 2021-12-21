Japan’s EXILE & Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS Drop ‘Virtual Love’ Video: Watch

EXILE and Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS shared a new music video accompanying their new collaborative single “VIRTUAL LOVE.”

EXILE celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS is wrapping up its 10th anniversary year. While the members of the two popular dance and vocal groups have joined forces before under the EXILE TRIBE moniker on such singles as “24karats TRIBE OF GOLD,” “THE REVOLUTION,” “24WORLD,” and “HIGHER GROUND feat. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,” this is the first time collaborating under each group’s name.

The new visuals feature performances by all 18 members of the two bands, and fans can enjoy rare combinations and formations as the vocalists and performers mingle throughout the video.

The setting is Virtual Tokyo that exists in an alternate reality in the near future, and the dynamic, full-CG video depicts the “LDH Universe” that links some of the groups’ management’s previous visual concepts, such as the “Tower of Wishes,” “Super Tokyo,” “Metropolis Tokyo,” and “Neo Tokyo.”

The clip will be included in EXILE’s upcoming new album PHOENIX, set for release on New Year’s Day.