Eve Gives Birth to Her First Child: ‘Words Can’t Describe This Feeling’

Eve and Maximillion Cooper on the red carpet for Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief at the British Museum in London.

Eve is basking in her baby bliss. On Thursday (Feb. 10), the “Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced the arrival of her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, sharing the first official snap of her newborn baby boy and telling her followers when made his debut into the world.

Explore Explore Eve See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022…Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper,” the 43-year old captioned the Instagram post of her son, who is resting with a teal blue blanket in a floral printed basket. “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Eve was showered with well wishes and congratulatory messages from both fans and celebrity pals. Brandy sent the rapper a string of heart emojis, while rapper Bun B called the newborn “The Crown Prince of Gumball!!” a reference to Cooper’s entrepreneurial endeavors with his self-founded Gumball 3000 company, which puts on an annual car rally event. The company additionally has a merchandising line and a nonprofit charitable organization titled the Gumball 3000 Foundation.

The Grammy winner first announced her pregnancy on Oct. 15, and shared the news to her Instagram with a photo of herself in a stylish black ensemble, cradling her baby bump. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” she excitedly told her followers. “We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Though this marks Eve’s first child with the entrepreneur, whom she married in 2014, Cooper has four teenage children from his previous marriage to Julie Brangstrup: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13. The rapper has talked about being a stepmom to Cooper’s kids, and revealed to People that it took a while to get adjusted.

“It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids,” she said. “But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

See Eve’s birth announcement below.