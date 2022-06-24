×
Evan Rachel Wood Nails Madonna, Alanis Morissette & Janis Joplin Impressions On ‘Fallon’: Watch

Wood will appear as a young Madonna in the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic flick starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Evan Rachel Wood, The Tonight Show
Evan Rachel Wood during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

If you need a little bit of laughter following the doomsday news that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, look no further. Evan Rachel Wood made an appearance Thursday night (June 23) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the fast-approaching season four of Westworld and her upcoming stint playing Madonna in the “Weird Al” Yankovic movie, as well as show off her hilariously spot-on impressions of the queen of pop, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin.

After talking about what it was like to be cast in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — “I burst out laughing, you just spit your drink out when you read that,” she said of getting the email — Fallon asked the 34-year-old actress to do her Madonna impersonation. “Everything she said was very intentional,” Wood demonstrated, tightening her voice and making it sound nasally to match the legend’s early ’80s speaking style. “She disarms everyone who interviews her by just sort of looking at them.”

The Phoenix Rising documentary creator then stepped it up a level by sharing that she had once matched Madonna’s singing style so accurately, Weird‘s director Eric Appel got genuinely annoyed he hadn’t asked her to sing in the film. “We always have a microphone here…” Fallon responded, pulling out a mic from behind his desk. “Would you do it?”

Wood then performed an uncanny rendition of “Material Girl” with the Roots band backing her up. And, as if that wasn’t impressive enough, she went on to do a couple of victory laps by doing her Alanis and Joplin song impersonations.

“What in the world is going on?” an astounded Fallon asked, falling to his knees, just after his guest nailed “You Oughta Know” and right before she took on “Piece Of My Heart.”

Watch Evan Rachel Wood sing impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin below.

