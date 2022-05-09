Evan Dando Offers to ‘Fight’ Jawbreaker After Lemonheads ‘Fired’ From Tour

Evan Dando of The Lemonheads performs at The Academy on Feb. 6, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

Evan Dando is an outdoors type after all.

The Lemonheads singer has belatedly responded to Jawbreaker jettisoned his band from the lineup for a run of national dates last month, and he’s in a jawbreaker mood of his own.

“I just want anyone anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are p—ies. Fact not my opinion,” he tweeted.

“Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be . I’ll meet any of them any time for a Fight let’s go.”

I just want anyone anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are pussies. Fact not my opinion — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

This from a man who gave us the lyric, “never learned to swim, can’t grow a beard of even fight.”

Dando then fired off several more, mostly angry rounds. “OK I’ve cleared the air just want everyone to know that we didn’t wimp out we were fired like The s—ty ceramics that is their music,” he tweeted.

Related Camila Cabello to Headline 2022 UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony in Paris

The filters were well and truly off. “I couldn’t think of any better word pardon the expression ladies women womyn Everybody it’s not so cool to say p—ies but sometimes its Unavoidable like when you’re talking or thinking about the band Jawbreaker,” he wrote in another post.

OK I’ve cleared the air just want everyone to know that we didn’t wimp out we were fired like The shitty ceramics that is their music — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

I couldn’t think of any better word pardon the expression ladies women womyn

Everybody it’s not so cool to say pussies but sometimes its Unavoidable like when you’re talking or thinking about the band Jawbreaker — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

I would’ve vomited if I had to sit through another one of those Jawbreaker shows thanks for trying to kick me out during your show guys That was classy — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

Dando shared several theories behind the decision to dump his band (“those mother—ers kicked us off the tour because they were scared of us”), other social media users had their own ideas.

And then, a truce.



“It’s just dawning on me how ridiculous is to be tweeting about this bulls–t when there’s a war going on . I don’t want no beef with nobody including you guys Jawbreaker maybe we can do it again sometime.”

And, “Peace Jawbreaker.”

It’s just dawning on me how ridiculous is to be tweeting about this bullshit when there’s a war going on . I don’t want no beef with nobody including you guys Jawbreaker maybe we can do it again sometime — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

Peace Jawbreaker — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) May 5, 2022

Dando’s response came after Jawbreaker announced in April that, “unfortunately Lemonheads won’t be joining us as planned for Philadelphia, Boston & Silver Spring. But we are stoked to welcome The Get Up Kids on those shows.”

The Lemonheads are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their beloved fifth album, It’s A Shame About Ray, which Dando and Co. have been playing in its entirety at some shows.

The show goes on for The Lemonheads, who are booked to perform tonight at Hansa 39 in Munich, Germany.