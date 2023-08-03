Eva Mendes Dances to Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ in New Video: Watch

Eva Mendes is a Barbie girl — or at the very least, a Barbie supporter. On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her dancing to the lead single from Barbie: The Album.

The video shows the star, dressed in a floor length, green floral gown, swaying her dress to the beat of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” as she walks down the stairs. Mendes, however, revealed that she felt somewhat like a Weird Barbie in the video’s captions: “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?”

“Dance the Night,” released as the first single from Barbie: The Album, was the soundtrack to Barbie’s choreographed dance party in the movie. The Lipa track currently sits at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, following the arrival of the Barbie soundtrack hitting the Aug. 5-dated Billboard 200. After a tight race to see which album would hit No. 1, Barbie ultimately landed at the No. 2 spot on the chart after NewJeans’ second EP, Get Up.

Mendes has something else that she can “dance” about. Her husband, Ryan Gosling, can officially call himself a Billboard charting artist after netting his first every entry on the Hot 100 chart with the movie’s power ballad “I’m Just Ken.” The song debuted at No. 87 on the Hot 100, in addition to No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs, No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 39 on Digital Song Sales.

Watch Mendes dance to Lipa’s “Dance the Night” below.