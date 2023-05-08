How to Watch Eurovision 2023

Eurovision is back!

This year’s semifinals will kick off at the U.K.’s Liverpool Arena on Tuesday (May 9) and Thursday (May 11), followed by the grand finale on Sunday (May 13).

All three days of Eurovision 2023 will stream on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon are among the hosts for the semi-finals and grand finale.

Rita Ora will perform a medley of her hits during Tuesday’s show, which will also feature performances from Sanina and Ukrainian singer Alyosha.

The international singing competition’s highest-scoring countries from the two previously aired semi-finals, along with the “Big Five” (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain) will compete for the prize. Participating nations vote on the winner, though citizens can’t vote for their own country. See the grand final rundown here.

