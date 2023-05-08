×
How to Watch Eurovision 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest is back.

A four-metre high 3D-printed Eurovision trophy made from recycled PET material from the Rotterdam waters, is displayed at the Central Station, ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 7, 2021. SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP

Eurovision is back!

This year’s semifinals will kick off at the U.K.’s Liverpool Arena on Tuesday (May 9) and Thursday (May 11), followed by the grand finale on Sunday (May 13).

All three days of Eurovision 2023 will stream on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon are among the hosts for the semi-finals and grand finale.

Rita Ora will perform a medley of her hits during Tuesday’s show, which will also feature performances from Sanina and Ukrainian singer Alyosha.

The international singing competition’s highest-scoring countries from the two previously aired semi-finals, along with the “Big Five” (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain) will compete for the prize. Participating nations vote on the winner, though citizens can’t vote for their own country. See the grand final rundown here.

Aside from Eurovision, Peacock subscribers can stream exclusive series, movies and more for $4.99 per month ($9.99/month to stream without commercials and get access to NBC).

Binge Poker Face, Bel-Air, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, LoveIsland USA, Dr. Death and other exclusive series on Peacock along with movies like Praise This, Cocaine Bear, The Year Between and Inside; in addition to WWE, MLB Sunday Leadoff and other sporting events. Peacock also works on ExpressVPN, for those streaming internationally.

See more on the Eurovision 2023 allocation draw in the video below.

