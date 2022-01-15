×
Oregon Concert Shooting Leaves Six People Hospitalized, No Suspect in Custody

An event featuring rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang was being held at Eugene's WOW Hall at the time.

Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night (Jan. 14), and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said.

Officers responded to the WOW Hall in Eugene after reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

“What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot,” Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said at a news conference. “People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”

Six people were taken to the hospital, and at least one of them was in critical condition, Skinner said. The extent of the other injuries was not immediately clear.

The shooting happened in a back parking lot outside the venue, police and WOW Hall leaders said.

A concert featuring Lil Bean and Zay Bang, and other artists, was being held at the hall at the time.

Police said no suspect was in custody. Skinner described “chaos” when officers arrived, and said investigators had not received much information from possible witnesses.

WOW Hall released a statement on its website acknowledging the shooting but declining to speculate on any details.

“We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid,” the message said. “We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for.”

Investigators have not determined whether the shooting was random or targeted, the police chief said.

Eugene is located about 110 miles south of Portland, Oregon.

