Ethan Slater’s Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Breaks Silence on Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater and estranged wife Lilly Jay have filed for divorce on Wednesday (July 26).

Ethan Slater (L) attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 5, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ethan Slater and estranged wife Lilly Jay have filed for divorce on Wednesday (July 26), Billboard can confirm. The reason listed for the divorce is not currently clear.

The musician also spoke out against the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star’s budding romance with his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Slater and Jay celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in November 2022, and share a one-year-old son together. Both TMZ and People previously reported that he and Grande started dating after both of their previous relationships were over; the “Thank U, Next” singer reportedly called it quits with husband Dalton Gomez in January, though they have yet to announce their split.

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay added to Page Six.

Grande plays Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway show Wicked, which will be split into two parts. In the film, Slater is playing Boq, a munchkin boy who, fittingly, has a crush on Glinda.

