Eric Nam Reveals Plans to Release ‘Brand-New Album’ & Go on Tour This Summer

Eric Nam is gearing up for a busy 2023. The South Korean singer caught up with Billboard News and gave fans an idea of what to expect from him in the coming months, explaining the inspiration behind releasing his re-recorded version of his 2022 album There and Back Again.

Explore Explore Eric Nam See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

There and Back Again was release in January 2022. The set peaked at No. 22 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart, but Nam wanted to re-record it in order to keep up with people’s decreasing attention span with music.

“I felt like in today’s time and age, music…people get bored really easily. They get really sick of things really fast, but it doesn’t mean you wrote a bad song,” he said of the re-released album, which arrived earlier this month. “I feel like art has been so short, so I wanted to give people a reason to go back to some of the songs I think were great because they weren’t the single.”

As for what’s next for Nam, the singer tweeted on March 15 and teased that a “new Eric Nam era is loading,” which might be coming even sooner than fans think. “I have a brand-new album that I’ll be putting out in the summer, I think? And a tour soon after that!” he told Billboard News host Tetris Kelly.

Listen to Eric Nam talk about his new music and future album release plans in his Billboard News interview in the video above.