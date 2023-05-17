ENYHPEN Teases ‘DARK BLOOD’ Release With Album Preview: Listen

The clock is ticking down the days until ENHYPEN‘s fourth mini-album, DARK BLOOD, is released. To further drum up anticipation — and quench fans’ thirst — the K-pop group shared a teaser for the LP on Wednesday (May 17).

The album preview, less than two minutes in length, features carefully plucked snippets from the six tracks that are featured on the record: “Fate,” “Bite Me,” “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up),” “Chaconne,” “Bills” and “Karma.” Many of the tracks feature enigmatic and moody synth instrumentals, complemented by trap beats, while standouts “Bills” and “Karma” incorporate heavier guitar work throughout.

The album preview comes amid a series of content releases leading up to DARK BLOOD‘s release. On Tuesday, the group — which consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki — shared the album’s track list in a stylish typography poster to Twitter. Following the group’s formal album announcement and respective teaser in late April, they have released concept trailers, films, photos and mood boards for the mini-album this month to get fans excited for its arrival.

Up next in ENHYPEN’s Dark Blood schedule is video teasers that will arrive for the album’s lead single (yet to be revealed) on May 19 and May 21; the album and full music video will be released on May 22, the same day ENHYPEN will perform a special showcase for DARK BLOOD.

Listen to the DARK BLOOD album preview in the video above.