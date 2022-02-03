ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon Undergoes Surgery, Is Taking a ‘Period of Rest and Recuperation’

Sunghoon of ENHYPEN attends the showcase for ENHYPEN's new album 'BORDER : CARNIVAL' at Blue Square on April 26, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea.

ENHYPEN‘s Sunghoon is taking a break from his duties with the group to recover from surgery for rhinitis. Belift Lab — the K-pop group’s entertainment company — issued a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 2) via Weverse to inform fans of the artist’s health issue, and that he would be sitting out a previously scheduled appearance.

“Sunghoon experienced discomfort in carrying out daily activities and singing from his rhinitis symptoms, and underwent surgery to treat his condition on Saturday, Jan. 29, during the Seoul holidays,” Belift said in its statement. “He is currently taking a period of rest and recuperation after the surgery as recommended by his physicians.”

Rhinitis is a condition that causes irritation and swelling of the mucous membrane in the nose, and can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, congestion and itchiness in the eyes, nose, throat or ears, according to Cedars Sinai.

According to Belift, Sunghoon was initially slated to appear as an MC on the Friday, Feb. 4, episode of South Korean music program Music Bank. While he recovers from his medical procedure, ENHYPEN member Jungwon will fill in for him on the show. Belift Lab did not specify when Sunghoon will return for the group’s scheduled activities.

Sunghoon isn’t the only K-pop star to recently receive a medical procedure. BTS’ Jimin underwent surgery after experiencing acute appendicitis on Jan. 31; he also tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted. Despite the health scares, Jimin shared in a statement on Feb. 2 that he is on his way to recovery. “I think I’ll be able to get discharged soon! I’m recovering well and I’m making sure to take care and eat all three meals,” he said in a message written in Korean on Weverse. “Please just wait a little bit. I’ll recover quickly and go.”