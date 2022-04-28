ENHYPEN Sings Hits by Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, BTS, SEVENTEEN & More: Watch

ENHYPEN is putting its members music skills to the test. The K-pop stars appeared on the latest episode of Elle‘s Song Association, published on Thursday (April 28), and per the game rules, was given a series of words and was then tasked with singing a song with the given word in 10 seconds or less.
The first word, “Polaroid,” was an easy one for members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki get straight out of the gate, and they launched into their viral TikTok hit “Polaroid Love” with just one second to spare on the clock. “It’s like a polaroid love/ Love, that old-fashioned feeling/ But my heart is racing/ Why am I like this?” the guys sing in Korean.
ENHYPEN also had an easy time for the second Song Association word, coming up with not one, but two songs — their own track “Given-Taken” and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack — after being tasked with coming up for songs with the “world” in them.
Later in the game, the K-pop group tapped into their pop knowledge and sang brief snippets of “Hold On” by Justin Bieber, “LO$ER=LO♡ER” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles, “Home;Run” by SEVENTEEN, and BTS’ “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “On,” and more. The game ended with a perfect 20 out of 20 score for the group, but its not surprise, as ENHPYEN got a perfect 15 out of 15 score during their first appearance on the program in May 2021.
Watch ENHYPEN play Song Association again below.