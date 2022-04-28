ENHYPEN Sings Hits by Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, BTS, SEVENTEEN & More: Watch

ENHYPEN is putting its members music skills to the test. The K-pop stars appeared on the latest episode of Elle‘s Song Association, published on Thursday (April 28), and per the game rules, was given a series of words and was then tasked with singing a song with the given word in 10 seconds or less.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS ENHYPEN Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news

The first word, “Polaroid,” was an easy one for members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki get straight out of the gate, and they launched into their viral TikTok hit “Polaroid Love” with just one second to spare on the clock. “It’s like a polaroid love/ Love, that old-fashioned feeling/ But my heart is racing/ Why am I like this?” the guys sing in Korean.

ENHYPEN also had an easy time for the second Song Association word, coming up with not one, but two songs — their own track “Given-Taken” and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack — after being tasked with coming up for songs with the “world” in them.

Later in the game, the K-pop group tapped into their pop knowledge and sang brief snippets of “Hold On” by Justin Bieber, “LO$ER=LO♡ER” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles, “Home;Run” by SEVENTEEN, and BTS’ “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “On,” and more. The game ended with a perfect 20 out of 20 score for the group, but its not surprise, as ENHPYEN got a perfect 15 out of 15 score during their first appearance on the program in May 2021.

Watch ENHYPEN play Song Association again below.