ENHYPEN Performs Viral TikTok Hit ‘Polaroid Love’ Live From 1950s Diner: Watch

Milkshakes. Red vinyl stools lined up against a countertop. Coca-Cola in glass bottles. What’s more old-fashioned than a 1950s diner?

For their Tuesday (April 12) appearance on Genius’ Open Mic series, the boys of ENHYPEN brought a whole new level to their viral TikTok hit “Polaroid Love,” an easygoing, candy-coated ode to old-school romance. Seated inside a retro-looking diner decorated with Polaroid photos, the seven bandmates took turns singing lines from the bilingual song’s lyrics — all while making it look easy to dance and stay seated on barstools at the same time.

“It’s like a Polaroid love,” sing Ni-ki, Sunghoon, Jungwon, Jay, Heeseung and Jake. “I love that vibe.”

Explore Explore ENHYPEN See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Released earlier this year, “Polaroid Love” is the soundtrack to more than 600,000 videos on TikTok. One user even created a dance trend to the song, which Jungwon once took part in.

The K-Pop boyband was formed in 2020 on the Hybe-backed South Korean television competition series I-Land, where each member was selected from a group of 23 contestants to be a part of ENHYPEN. Now signed to Belift Lab, the group released their debut album Dimension: Dilemma in 2021. This year, they added three songs — including “Polaroid Love” — to the record and released the updated version under the title Dimension: Answer.

ENHYPEN’s newest single “Always” arrived in February, and the group is scheduled to perform at KPOP.FLEX alongside NCT Dream, Ive and more. Taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, the two-day event is billed on the KPOP.FLEX website as being “Europe’s first ever K-pop mega festival.”

Watch ENHYPEN perform their hit “Polaroid Love” live from a 1950s diner below.