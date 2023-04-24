ENHYPEN’s 4th Mini Album ‘DARK BLOOD’ Is Coming Soon: Here’s When It Arrives

May is gearing up to be a busy month for ENHYPEN‘s Engenes, as the K-pop stars announced both the title and release date for its forthcoming mini album on Monday (April 24).

The group — which consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki — shared via Weverse at midnight that their fourth mini album, DARK BLOOD, is scheduled to arrive on May 22. Accompanying the announcement was a moody and enigmatic logo trailer, which features classical string instrumentation as well as black and white imagery of text, drops of liquid and more before unveiling the album’s title.

Fans were also treated to a calendar of events pertaining to the album’s release. Concept trailers, films, photos and mood boards will arrive between May 1 and May 10. DARK BLOOD‘s tracklist and its respective title poster will arrive on May 17, with an album preview to follow on May 18. The video teasers for the yet-to-be titled lead single precede the album’s release on May 19 and May 21, with the album and full music video releasing one day later. ENHYPEN will also perform a special showcase for DARK BLOOD on May 22.

ENHYPEN’s previous mini album, Manifesto: Day 1, marked the group’s first No. 1 effort on the Billboard charts. The set crowned Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated Aug. 27 in its third week on the chart, following its No. 3 debut.

Watch the album trailer for DARK BLOOD in the video above, and see the schedule of events for the album below.